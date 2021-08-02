Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.49 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

