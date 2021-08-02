Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67.

