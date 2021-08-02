Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.78.

