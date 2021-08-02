Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,738 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $35,358,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

