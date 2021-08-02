Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Drops By 33.3%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 674,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.5 days.

Shares of West African Resources stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

