Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Given New $88.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $80.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.01. Cerner has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 10.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 50.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 35,959 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cerner by 78.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

