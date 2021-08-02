OracleChain (OCT) Price Up 9.2% This Week

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. OracleChain has a market cap of $405,808.90 and approximately $41,787.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00138683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.39 or 0.99673929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.00840149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.