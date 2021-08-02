Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $398,882.40

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $398,882.40 and $1,466.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00057247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.72 or 0.00811920 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00091562 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

