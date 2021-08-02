Coldstack 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $224,868.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004018 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $2.39 million and $224,868.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00138683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.39 or 0.99673929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.00840149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.