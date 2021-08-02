DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €49.20 by Kepler Capital Markets

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €49.20 ($57.88) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.46 ($49.96).

DWS traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting €39.78 ($46.80). The company had a trading volume of 56,515 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.02. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

