Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €240.00 ($282.35) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €228.25 ($268.53).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA ALV traded down €1.50 ($1.76) on Monday, hitting €210.00 ($247.06). 768,165 shares of the stock were exchanged. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €213.79.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.