Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. 8,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.98. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $823.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

