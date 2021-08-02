Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.
NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. 8,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.98. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $823.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
