Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 32.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $86.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.