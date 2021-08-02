Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of LSDAF stock opened at $136.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.82. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $151.93.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
