Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Pgs Asa stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Pgs Asa has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

PGSVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.