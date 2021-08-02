Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Drops By 33.2%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Gulf Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GURE stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. Gulf Resources has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.