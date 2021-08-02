Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $273.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.12.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.66.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

