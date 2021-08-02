Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $189.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

