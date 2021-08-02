iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

