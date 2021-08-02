Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.52.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $687.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a PE ratio of 357.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $640.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

