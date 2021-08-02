Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 6,013 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 60,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $364.57 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $368.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

