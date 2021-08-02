United Therapeutics (UTHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $181.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

