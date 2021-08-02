Brokerages Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post $2.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $9.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $20,395,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,691.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,461,666 shares of company stock worth $428,137,365 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $337.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.42. Carvana has a 12-month low of $151.44 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

