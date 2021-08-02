$12.53 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report sales of $12.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 billion and the highest is $12.90 billion. NIKE posted sales of $10.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $50.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $51.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.69 billion to $55.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $167.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.47. NIKE has a twelve month low of $96.30 and a twelve month high of $167.87. The company has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

