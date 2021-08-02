SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the June 30th total of 175,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNES. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SenesTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.52 on Monday. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 33.50, a quick ratio of 31.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 107.54% and a negative net margin of 2,241.14%. Analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

