Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 145,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.