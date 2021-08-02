Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Grows By 40.0%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBRID shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt raised Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

OTCMKTS:HBRID opened at $4.19 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

