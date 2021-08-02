Cipher (CPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $151,766.54

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Cipher has a total market cap of $151,766.54 and $108,733.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.50 or 0.00382875 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001239 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00849834 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.