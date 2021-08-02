Zacks: Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 2.11. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

