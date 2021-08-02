Analysts Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

APPN opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.23.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $33,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.