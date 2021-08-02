F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $673.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $671.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.60 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $206.51 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.88.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after acquiring an additional 151,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $120,879,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

