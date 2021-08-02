Kwmg LLC Sells 547 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,546,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 866,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,917,000 after purchasing an additional 164,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49.

