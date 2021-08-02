New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $112.27 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $114.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

