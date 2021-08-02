New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $820.41 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $802.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $874.16.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

