PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $61.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,567.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.07 or 0.06568648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $559.94 or 0.01415130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.76 or 0.00363321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00130273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.94 or 0.00603879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00370267 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00298354 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,495,337 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

