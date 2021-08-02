GoNetwork (GOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $62,940.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $124,148.88 and approximately $62,940.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,357.14 or 0.99467548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00031664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010621 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

