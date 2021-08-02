20,652 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 0.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

