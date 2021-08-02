New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 800 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $428.72 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $429.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

