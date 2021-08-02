The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,606,000 after buying an additional 306,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

NYSE:BX opened at $115.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,898,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,657,868 shares of company stock valued at $231,700,372. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

