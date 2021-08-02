Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

