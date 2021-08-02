Morgan Stanley Raises Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $41.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

ALSN stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after buying an additional 2,729,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $51,455,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 795,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $27,783,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

