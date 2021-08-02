Presearch Market Cap Tops $9.16 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $150,706.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00364125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000669 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

