NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.663 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 136.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.5%.

Shares of NEP opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

