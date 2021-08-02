Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,944,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unum Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Unum Group by 642.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

