North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 680 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $241.93 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $190.67 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.17. The firm has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,446 shares of company stock worth $106,184,671 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

