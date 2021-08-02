North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 60,000 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of Armada Hoffler Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

