Short Interest in Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Drops By 26.5%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TCLRY opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Technicolor has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

