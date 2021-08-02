HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

