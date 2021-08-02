HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $81.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $83.51.

