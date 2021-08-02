HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $256.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $257.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

